Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Recruiter.com Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.99. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCRT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

