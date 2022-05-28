Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.75. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 361,772 shares in the company, valued at $19,535,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Crowell bought 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth $499,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

