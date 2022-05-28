Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
OTCMKTS:RDLCF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Redline Communications Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.71.
Redline Communications Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
