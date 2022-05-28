Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Update

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Reed’s to $0.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REED. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Reed’s during the first quarter worth $421,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 60.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 242,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.47% and a negative net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

