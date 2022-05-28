Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to announce $123.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. Regional Management posted sales of $99.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $506.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.79 million to $507.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $548.87 million, with estimates ranging from $548.61 million to $549.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.18 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 31.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,332,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at $4,590,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,905,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RM opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

