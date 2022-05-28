Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.94. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings of $4.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $9.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RGA opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $128.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.
About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.