Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Up 77.0% in May

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the April 30th total of 381,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 1,104.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 160.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 18.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 303.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
