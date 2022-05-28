Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($65.96) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 37,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,097. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.