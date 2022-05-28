Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 550 ($6.92) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.67.

RTOKY stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

