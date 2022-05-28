Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mondi (MONDY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mondi (OTCMKTS: MONDY):

5/25/2022 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2022 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2022 – Mondi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

5/12/2022 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

5/12/2022 – Mondi had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39).

5/6/2022 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/6/2022 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating.

5/6/2022 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

5/6/2022 – Mondi had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,072 ($26.07).

4/8/2022 – Mondi was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of MONDY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. 11,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. Mondi plc has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

