Reviewing EBET (EBET) and Its Competitors

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EBET to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EBET and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET Competitors 73 271 381 10 2.45

EBET presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 457.28%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 54.05%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EBET is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EBET and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.31 EBET Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 64.79

EBET’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EBET. EBET is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of EBET shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% EBET Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

About EBET (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

