Reviewing Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics -7,676.91% -27.23% -25.91% Otonomy N/A -86.69% -52.90%

84.4% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Otonomy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Otonomy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics $6.31 million 301.79 -$457.89 million ($8.23) -3.92 Otonomy $130,000.00 910.75 -$51.18 million ($0.78) -2.67

Otonomy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sage Therapeutics. Sage Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otonomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomy has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sage Therapeutics and Otonomy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics 0 11 6 0 2.35 Otonomy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $59.35, suggesting a potential upside of 84.10%. Otonomy has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Otonomy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Sage Therapeutics.

Summary

Otonomy beats Sage Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; and a collaboration and license agreement with Biogen MA Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize SAGE-217 and SAGE-324 products. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. It also develops OTO-510, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; OTO-825, a gene therapy for the treatment of congenital hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell repair and regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation; and strategic collaboration with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation to develop and commercialize gene therapy for congenital hearing loss. Otonomy, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

