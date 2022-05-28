Reviewing Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) & Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Super Group alerts:

This table compares Super Group and Cedar Fair’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 2.24 $279.07 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.34 billion 2.10 -$48.52 million ($0.48) -102.77

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Fair.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Super Group and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cedar Fair 0 1 6 0 2.86

Super Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 60.66%. Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.92%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than Cedar Fair.

Risk and Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 215.53% 47.49% Cedar Fair -1.86% N/A -0.72%

Summary

Super Group beats Cedar Fair on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13 amusement parks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.