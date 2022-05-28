RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 138 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RH stock traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.03. 887,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,352. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a twelve month low of $236.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.01 and a 200-day moving average of $423.75.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RH by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

