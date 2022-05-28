RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells $4,369,648.50 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $5,627,086.50.

On Thursday, March 31st, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50.

Shares of RH traded up $12.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.03. 887,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,352. RH has a twelve month low of $236.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 1,843.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in RH by 494.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

