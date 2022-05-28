Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Down 43.3% in May

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RONI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,944. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RONI. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 705,616 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,653,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.