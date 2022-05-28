Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $636,060,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $115,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI opened at $89.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

