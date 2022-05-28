Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King increased their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Robert Half International stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

