Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Lab USA.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reduced their price target on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.72.
Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded up 0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching 5.00. 4,981,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 4.27 and a 52-week high of 21.34.
About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
