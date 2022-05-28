Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.72.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 7.06 and its 200-day moving average is 9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of 4.27 and a 12-month high of 21.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,373,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

