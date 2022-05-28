Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.48.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $220,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,636,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $103.04 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

