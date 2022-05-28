Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $115.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

