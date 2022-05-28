RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,766,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSHN traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,284,207. RushNet has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.02.
About RushNet (Get Rating)
