RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($44.68) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.09) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.