Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $455.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.46 million to $460.13 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,291,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,604,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $38.30 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

