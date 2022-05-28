Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) to post ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.78). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.83) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.17) to ($7.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.97) to ($4.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.74.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

