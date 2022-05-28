Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sandfire Resources America stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 8,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.