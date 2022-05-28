Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sandfire Resources America stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 8,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
