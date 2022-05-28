Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

