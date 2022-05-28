SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €130.36 ($138.68).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €142.00 ($151.06) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($155.32) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at €93.99 ($99.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. SAP has a 52 week low of €86.81 ($92.35) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($138.02). The business’s 50 day moving average is €96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.