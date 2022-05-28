SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SBFG opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,978,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,265,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

