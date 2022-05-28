SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,535,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $9.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.56. 658,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,156. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.97.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

