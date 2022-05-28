Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $188.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.39. Schindler has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $323.00.
About Schindler (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schindler (SHLRF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.