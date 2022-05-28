Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $188.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.39. Schindler has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $323.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

