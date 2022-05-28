Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,556,536 shares of company stock worth $227,082,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.