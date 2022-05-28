Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 743.0 days.

SHNWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($49.33) to GBX 3,720 ($46.81) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 3,850 ($48.45) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($45.04) to GBX 3,544 ($44.60) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,914.20.

SHNWF stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Schroders has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

