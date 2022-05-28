Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $0.38 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

