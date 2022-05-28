Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

STX opened at $88.17 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $97.81.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

