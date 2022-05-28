Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.21.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.49.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.