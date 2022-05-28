SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

SNES stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.38. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a negative net margin of 1,241.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SenesTech by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SenesTech by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SenesTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

