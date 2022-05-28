SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
SNES stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.38. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.92.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SenesTech by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SenesTech by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SenesTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
About SenesTech (Get Rating)
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SenesTech (SNES)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.