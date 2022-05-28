Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Down 38.3% in May

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 265,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,939. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 368.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,333 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.