ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $476.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.36. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,928 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

