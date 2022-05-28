Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 7.00. Servotronics has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.90.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The conglomerate reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.00%.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

