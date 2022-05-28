SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Update

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,036,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGD stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,501. SGD has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

