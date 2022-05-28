SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Update

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,036,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SGD stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,501. SGD has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
SGD Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SGD (SGDH)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.