Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

SHERF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 1,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.