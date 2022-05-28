Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Drops By 44.5%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the April 30th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLVLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

