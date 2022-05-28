Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Drops By 41.1%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE ACP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,913. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,135 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,457,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

