Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Drops By 41.1%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSE ACP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,913. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
