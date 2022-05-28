Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Declines By 41.7%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of abrdn stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. abrdn has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.12%.
abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
