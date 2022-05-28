Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Expands By 100.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $22.54 on Friday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

