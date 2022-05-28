Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Drops By 41.4%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 332,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,891. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

