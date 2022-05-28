Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Grows By 65.9%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

ANRGF opened at $5.59 on Friday. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

