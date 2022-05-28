Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expands By 65.5%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the April 30th total of 165,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 390,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of ASC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 872,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ASC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.